Rs. 24 billion released to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah: Officials

February 24, 2026   05:17 pm

Approximately Rs. 24.4 billion have been released under various relief schemes announced for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, officials have informed the Committee on Public Finance.

This was revealed during a meeting of the Committee on Public Finance held at the Parliamentary Complex to discuss the progress of disaster relief provided to the public affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Officials stated that the majority of allowances announced for cleaning of houses and other premises, purchase of household items and assistance for schoolchildren have already been disbursed. However, officials explained that delays in housing reconstruction and rental assistance payments have occurred due to processes such as damage assessments and land identification, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

Officials further clarified to the committee that the verification procedures and accountability mechanisms are in place.

Meanwhile, committee members highlighted the difficulties faced by those expecting relief payments and stressed that housing assistance in particular should be expedited.

Officials of the National Insurance Trust Fund (NITF) also explained their financial position and the reinsurance claims the Fund is required to settle following claims submitted by general insurance companies after Cyclone Ditwah. 

The estimated reinsurance claims payable by NITF currently amount to approximately Rs. 11 billion. Although NITF has not reinsured its risk exposure with an international reinsurer since 2023, officials stated that it has the capacity to settle the existing claims.

