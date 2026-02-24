Sri Lankas tourist arrivals in 2026 surpass 500,000

Sri Lankas tourist arrivals in 2026 surpass 500,000

February 24, 2026   05:23 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) says that the total number of foreign tourist arrivals to the island has crossed the 500,000-mark so far this year.

According to the latest data release by the SLTDA, a total of 505,751 tourists visited Sri Lanka between January 01 and February 22, 2026. 

The statistics further reveal that 228,424 tourists arrived in the country from February 01 to 22, 2026.

Significantly, weekly arrivals during the first three weeks of February have each exceeded 70,000 visitors. 

Accordingly, the first week of February 2026 recorded 70,355 arrivals, followed by 77,870 in the second week and 71,101 in the third week.

Indian tourists accounted for the largest number of arrivals so far this year, totaling 89,277 visitors. The second highest nationality are British nationals (55,407), followed by Russian nationals (45,351), Germans (35,413) and Chinese nationals (31,621).

The SLTDA further noted that a large number of visitors also arrived from countries, including France, Australia and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)