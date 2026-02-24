Sri Lankan researcher Duleeka Sandamali Gunarathne among 2026 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards winners

Sri Lankan researcher Dr. Duleeka Sandamali Gunarathne and four other researchers have been awarded the 2026 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early-Career Women Scientists from the global South.

United by a commitment to advancing human progress, five pioneering scientists who are shaping the future of sustainable energy have been awarded the OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards.

Announced ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), this year’s awardees have harnessed their expertise to advance UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: ensuring access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all, according to the Elsevier Foundation.

The 2026 winners’ research demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling urgent energy challenges. From solar-powered refrigeration for rural health centers, to geospatial modelling for forecasting community energy demand, these scientists are driving meaningful change in their regions. Their achievements go beyond the laboratory, and each have demonstrated remarkable dedication to mentorship, inclusion and supporting their communities, the Elsevier Foundation stated.

Luisa Echeverria King, President of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) said “These five outstanding scientists demonstrate how scientific leadership can drive meaningful responses to the energy challenges faced by their communities. Through their work, they are not only generating solutions but also positioning themselves as role models and points of reference for other women across their regions, fostering pathways of leadership, collaboration, and long-term impact.”

The 2026 award winners:

Duleeka Sandamali GUNARATHNE, Sri Lanka: Engineering sciences

Cristina DOMINGUEZ, Guatemala: Engineering sciences

Fadia ALHAJ HUSSIEN, Syria: Chemical sciences

Tabitha Awuor AMOLLO, Kenya: Physics

Victoire Ghafi KONDI AKARA, Togo: Physics

“Together OWSD, the Elsevier Foundation, and these pioneering women are expanding the possibilities of sustainable energy for least developed communities– emphasizing the vital role of women scientists in advancing the global energy transformation through well-deserved recognition and visibility”. said Ylann Schemm, Executive Director of the Elsevier Foundation. sustainable energy for communities everywhere – emphasizing the vital role of women in advancing global energy transformation.”

Duleeka Sandamali GUNARATHNE – Senior Lecturer, Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Moratuwa

“This award is an inspiration that highlights the role of women in the sustainable energy sector. I’m grateful to the mentors who shaped my journey, and I remain committed to mentoring the next generation of sustainable energy researchers. I hope this recognition encourages more women in STEM to push boundaries and lead with confidence in shaping the future.”

Dr. Duleeka Sandamali Gunarathne is a chemical and process engineer from Sri Lanka, specializing in bioenergy systems. Her research focuses on biomass thermochemical conversion technologies, and she is committed to sustainable energy education. Dr. Gunarathne has pioneered practical solutions for clean energy, mentored future professionals, and contributed as a technical expert to national and international energy initiatives.

Since 2013, the OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award has championed the achievements of 84 women scientists from over 38 countries across the global South. Each recipient receives a cash prize of USD $5,000 and a travel grant to a leading international conference supporting their professional growth and collaboration.

Past honorees have been recognized by media worldwide, connected with national leaders, taken on leadership roles in science and technology, and received further accolades, including the L’OREAL-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellowships.