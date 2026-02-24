Proposed 13.56% CEB tariff hike: PUCSL seeks public views

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) will hold public consultation sessions until March 18 on the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to revise electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026.

According to the PUCSL, the public can submit comments and suggestions verbally and in writing from February 25 to March 18.

The sessions are expected to cover all nine provinces, and following the conclusion of the consultations, the PUCSL will decide on the proposed tariff revision after considering public submissions and other relevant factors.

The CEB submitted its proposal to the PUCSL on February 13, seeking a 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026, effective from April 1 to June 30.

Previously, the CEB had also proposed an 11.57% electricity tariff increase for the first quarter of 2026, however, the proposal did not receive approval from the PUCSL.

Accordingly, submissions can be sent to the following address or through the listed channels:

“Public Consultation on the Second Electricity Tariff Revision for 2026”

The Chairperson,

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka,

6th Floor,

BOC Merchant Tower,

28 St. Michael’s Road, Colombo 03

Fax: 011 2392641

WhatsApp: 076 4271030

Email: info@pucsl.gov.lk

Website: www.pucsl.gov.lk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pucsl

In addition to written submissions, the Commission will hold a series of public hearings where citizens can provide oral feedback.

Registration to attend can be done by contacting the following numbers:

07 March 2026 District Secretariat Auditorium, Ampara 077-0399119

11 March 2026 District Secretariat Auditorium, Vavuniya 077-0399119

12 March 2026 Divisional Secretariat Auditorium, Matale 071-4393018

16 March 2026 District Secretariat Auditorium, Hambantota 071-4393018

18 March 2026 Bandaranaike Memorial Conference Hall, Colombo 077-2943193

The Commission also requests all stakeholders to participate and share their views to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the electricity tariff revision process.