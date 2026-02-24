140kg of cannabis seized in Haldummulla

February 24, 2026   06:49 pm

A large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Rs. 14 million has been seized in the Ilukpelsa Reserve Haldummulla.

The stock was seized during a special operation conducted based on intelligence provided to the Sri Lanka Army’s intelligence unit.

The operation was carried out jointly with officers from Haldummulla Police, the Bandarawela Police Division Criminal Investigation Unit and a Special Task Force team.

Authorities recovered around 140 kilograms of cannabis that had been packaged for sale. 

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Haldummulla Police.

