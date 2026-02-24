Three new Ambassadors present credentials to President

Three newly appointed Ambassadors-designate presented their Letters of Credence to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

Accordingly, Patricia Lázara Pego Guerra, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cuba to Sri Lanka, Hamad Mohammed Abdullah Al – Sanad Al – Dosari, the Ambassador-designate of the State of Qatar to Sri Lanka and Toma Mencin, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Slovenia to Sri Lanka, resident in New Delhi presented credentials to the President, according to the President’s Media Division.

The Government of the Republic of Cuba, the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka, have appointed the envoys as Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sri Lanka, the PMD noted.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President engaged in a cordial discussion with the newly appointed Ambassadors. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, and the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, were also in attendance, the PMD added.