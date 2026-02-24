Seven-member committee named to review coal supply mechanism for Lakvijaya Power Plant

February 24, 2026   07:06 pm

A seven-member committee has been appointed to evaluate the current coal supply mechanism to the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy announced in a statement.

Prof. W.D.A.S. Rodrigo attached to the Department of Electrical Engineering of the University of Moratuwa has been named as the Chairman of the committee.

The committee comprises the following experts:

  1. Prof. W.D.A.S. Rodrigo (Chairman) – Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Moratuwa
  2. Dr. N.A.I.D. Nissanka (Member) – Senior Lecturer (Grade I), Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Moratuwa
  3. Dr. I.U. Attanayake (Member) – Senior Lecturer (Grade II), Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Moratuwa
  4. Dr. R.M.D.S. Gunarathne (Member) – Senior Lecturer (Grade II), Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Moratuwa
  5. Dr. Udith Wijewardana (Member) – Senior Lecturer, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Sri Jayewardenepura
  6. Dr. Geethal Siriwardana (Member) – Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Sri Jayewardenepura
  7. K.L.R.C. Wijayasinghe (Convener) – Additional Secretary (Power and Power Reform), Ministry of Energy


The committee has been tasked with reviewing and assessing the procedures currently in place for coal procurement and supply to the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant.

