New Governor of Southern Province sworn in before President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Professor Susiripala Manawadu as the new Governor of the Southern Province.

Accordingly, in terms of Article 154B of the Constitution, the appointment has been made with effect from February 24, 2026, the President’s Media Division stated.

Professor Manawadu currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Sub-Committee on Radio, Newspapers and Social Media of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka.

He has previously served as the Head of the Department of Sinhala at the University of Ruhuna and as the Senior Assistant Librarian of the University of Ruhuna.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the occasion.