Bill to amend Social Security Contribution Levy Act to be gazetted

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to gazette the draft bill formulated to amend the Social Security Contribution Levy Act No. 25 of 2022.

In line with the 2026 budget proposal, the Legal Draftsman has formulated a draft bill to revise the Social Security Contribution Levy Act No. 25 of 2022.

Accordingly, clearance of the Attorney General has been granted for the draft bill.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution presented by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to publish the said draft bill in the government gazette notification and subsequently present it to Parliament for approval.