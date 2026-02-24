Police have announced a special traffic plan in view of tomorrow’s World Cup T20 encounter between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo.

The match is scheduled to get underway at 7.00 p.m. at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

With a large crowd expected to attend the fixture, police said special traffic arrangements will be implemented in and around the stadium to manage congestion and ensure public safety.

Authorities have urged motorists to use alternative routes where possible and comply with traffic instructions issued during the event.