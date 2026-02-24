Second gunman in Akuregoda double murder arrested by police

The second gunman involved in the recent shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda has been arrested by police.

The suspect was arrested today (24) at Hulandawa in Monaragala, police said.

The suspect was arrested during a special investigation conducted by the Monaragala Police.

Accordingly, it is reported that the arrested suspect is currently being detained by the police for further questioning.

Further investigations are being conducted through the facial recognition surveillance system to determine whether this suspect is in fact the second shooter involved in the Akuregoda double murder.

One of the two gunmen involved in the double homicide was initially arrested in the Ambalangoda area on February 21.

According to police investigations, the first gunman arrested is a former Army soldier who had legally discharged from the military during the general amnesty period granted in 2009.

On February 13, Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawaarachchi and his wife were shot and killed in the parking lot of a supermarket located in Thalangama, Akuregoda.

Following the incident, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, 12 police teams were deployed to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, police arrested two brothers suspected of transporting the firearms used by the gunmen on February 16 in Kottawa

Meanwhile, based on information revealed during interrogations, police also later arrested a suspect known as “Dila” in Polgasowita.

Investigations have uncovered that the two brothers had transported the firearms on the instructions of the suspect “Dila,” who was also allegedly involved in the operation.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler had said today that around 80% of investigations into the incident have been completed.

He noted that police were able to arrest five individuals, including the alleged main shooter, within three days of the double murder, which was reported on February 13, 2026.

Furthermore, he stated that three of the arrested suspects are being interrogated under 90-day detention orders, while the remaining suspects have been remanded.

The Police Media Spokesperson added that 12 police teams are currently conducting operations to apprehend several other suspects.