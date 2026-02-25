Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Southern province and in the Ratnapura and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Northwestern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Monaragala, Mannar and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.