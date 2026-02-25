Sri Lanka abstains in UN vote on immediate ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

February 25, 2026   05:35 am

Sri Lanka and India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution that called for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The draft resolution, ‘Support for lasting peace in Ukraine,’ coming on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of its neighbour, was adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly, with 107 nations voting in favour, 12 against and 51 abstentions.

Sri Lanka was among the 51 member states abstaining from the resolution, introduced by Kyiv, along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The resolution reiterated its call for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

The resolution also reiterated its call for the complete exchange of prisoners of war, the release of all unlawfully detained persons, and the return of all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, as a significant confidence-building measure.

It reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters.

The resolution also expressed grave concern at the continued and intensified attacks by Russia against civilians, civilian objects and critical energy infrastructure, and the grave deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

- Agencies

