January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)