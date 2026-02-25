PM Modi to begin his Israel visit today, defence and trade on agenda

India and Israel’s relations will be upgraded to a “special strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, marking a “significant leap ahead” similar to Jerusalem’s ties with countries such as the US and Germany, sources said here Tuesday.

PM Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It will be PM Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during PM Modi’s first visit to that country in July 2017.

The upgraded “special strategic partnership” agreement will allow for a further developed stage of ties that will lead to joint development of advanced defence systems and an understanding to stand by each other in times of need.

“The two countries have been reliable partners over the years and it has been proven in hours of crises. This is only being formally recognised during PM Modi’s visit”, sources told PTI.

PM Modi will be received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport and the two leaders hold a one-to-one meeting there after a brief reception. Following that, PM Modi will head for the city.

In Jerusalem, the Prime Minister would be meeting people from the Indian community and then go to the Knesset (Israeli parliament) to address the lawmakers, a rare honour extended to chosen world leaders.

On Wednesday evening, PM Modi will attend an exhibition where Israel would showcase its technological advancement with top Israeli executives in attendance.

Netanyahu is scheduled to host a private dinner for Modi on Wednesday night.

The Indian leader would pay his respects to the victims of Holocaust at Yad Vashem on Thursday morning before meeting the Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Several MoUs are to be signed between the two countries with a much publicised one in the field of Defence cooperation.

“As part of the agreement, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable,” sources told PTI.

Local media has reported that important understandings are being established in areas such as air defence systems, along with the integration of India into the laser-based air defence system (Or Eitan).

Israel and India will also sign a series of memorandums of understanding for cooperation with an emphasis on disruptive technologies such as AI, quantum and cyber.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.” There has been an upswing in the India-Israel ties in the last few years, including in the areas of defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation.

The defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the partnership between the two sides with Israel supplying a plethora of military platforms and weapon systems to India.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies