Deputy Defence Minister chairs special meeting to resolve land issues faced by war heroes

February 25, 2026   08:44 am

A special meeting was convened at the Ministry of Defence under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), to discuss land-related issues identified by the Ranaviru Seva Authority and the Directorate of Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Services affecting war heroes and their family members, and to provide prompt solutions.

In recognition of the service rendered by war heroes, a programme was implemented by the government, with the intervention of the Ministry of Defence, to allocate land plots under the Land Reform Commission.

Accordingly, plots of land were granted in Meegodawatta and Palendagoda in the Homagama Divisional Secretariat Division, Yatadolawatta in the Matugama Divisional Secretariat Division, and Maduruketiya Watta in the Monaragala Divisional Secretariat Division, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Primary attention at the meeting was focused on the issues currently prevailing in relation to these allocated lands.

Discussions were held particularly on matters concerning legal title documents required to confirm ownership of lands granted to war heroes, as well as issues arising from unauthorized cultivation by third parties and instances of illegal occupation of such lands.

Expressing his views, the Deputy Minister emphasized that necessary legal and administrative measures must be taken to resolve the issues faced by war heroes and their family members with regard to lands granted through Government intervention, in appreciation of their sacrifices made to safeguard the sovereignty and lasting peace of the country. He instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate and expeditious action in this regard.

Officials including the Additional Secretary (Defence Services) of the Ministry of Defence, the Director General and Regional Directors of the Land Reform Commission (LRC), and senior officers including the Deputy Director of Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Services of the Sri Lanka Army were present at the meeting, the Ministry added.

