Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to leave for Germany tomorrow

February 25, 2026   09:58 am

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath will undertake a visit to Germany from 26-27 February 2026 to participate in a series of meetings related to trade and foreign employment, pursuant to an invitation extended by the German-Asia Pacific Business Association of Germany (OAV) Bremen Chapter.

The Minister will attend the events related to the 125th Anniversary of the Bremen Chapter of the Asia Pacific Business Association as the Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker from Asia, alongside the Foreign Minister of Germany Dr Johann Wadephul, who will participate as the Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker from Germany. The OAV is the largest German association for the promotion of German-Asian business relationships and brings together German business leaders and policymakers focusing on the Asia-Pacific region.

Minister Herath is also scheduled to have discussions with Minister Wadephul during the visit and participate in a business roundtable on Sri Lanka.  

