Prof. Susiripala Manawadu assumes duties as new Governor of Southern Province

Professor Susiripala Manawadu officially assumed duties as the Governor of the Southern Province this morning (25) at the Southern Province Governor’s Secretariat in Galle.

The occasion was attended by a large gathering, including political representatives, government officials, and high-ranking security officials of the Southern Province.

Prof. Susiripala Manawadu was appointed as the Southern Province Governor by the President in accordance with Article 154B of the Constitution, effective from yesterday (24).

Professor Manawadu currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Sub-Committee on Radio, Newspapers and Social Media of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka.

He has previously served as the Head of the Department of Sinhala at the University of Ruhuna and as the Senior Assistant Librarian of the University of Ruhuna.