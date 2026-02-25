Appeals Court dismisses Avant-Garde writ petitions without formal hearing

February 25, 2026   11:12 am

The Court of Appeal has ordered the dismissal of two writ petitions filed by Avant-Garde and its employees, without a formal hearing.

The petitions sought a stay order to invalidate a directive issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, which ordered the removal of three armouries maintained by the company, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Court delivered this order following a preliminary consideration of the two writ petitions and decided not to proceed with the cases.

