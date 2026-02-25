FM Vijitha Herath to undertake an official visit to Romania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath will undertake an official visit to Romania from 1–3 March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, Minister Herath is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Labour, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity, and the Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship & Tourism of Romania.

The meetings will focus on matters of mutual interest with a view to further consolidating and enhancing the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries across the spectrum, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Particular emphasis will be placed on advancing structured labour mobility, strengthening institutional cooperation, and promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration.

The two Ministers are scheduled to sign a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Labour.

This Memorandum of Understanding will establish a formal framework for enhanced collaboration in the areas of labour and employment, ensuring that cooperation is undertaken in a transparent, regulated, and mutually beneficial manner, the Foreign Ministry added further.