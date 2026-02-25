Opposition leaders meet ex-President Ranil to coordinate strategy on national issues

A group of leaders of opposition parties held a high-level meeting with former President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (25) to discuss strategies for coordinated action across opposition parties.

The discussions focused on building unity among party leaders and addressing pressing national issues, including the ongoing coal procurement controversy, underworld killings, and the gas supply crisis.

The meeting took place at the office of the former President down Flower Road, Colombo 7, with the participation of several senior politicians including former Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, G. L. Peiris, Mahinda Amaraweera, Sagala Ratnayaka and Thalatha Atukorale.

UNP sources said the meeting is part of ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to coordinate policy positions and respond collectively to national challenges.