Public warned of scammers posing as senior police officers

February 25, 2026   12:04 pm

Sri Lanka Police have reportedly received information regarding organized groups operating within Colombo, specially contacting tourist hotels and other private institutions, while impersonating senior police officers.

These individuals have requested food, funds or other assistance for various official events by using the names of senior police officers, the Police Media Division said in a statement.

Investigations have been initiated in connection with these fraudulent activities, police added.

Accordingly, all institutions and members of the public have been warned not to be deceived by such scams carried out by individuals or organized groups misusing the names and designations of senior officers.

The general public has been requested to report any suspicious calls or possess information related to such incidents to the nearest police station or by contacting the Senior Superintendent of Police - Colombo Central via 071 – 8591551 number.

