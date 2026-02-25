Underworld activities and drug trafficking expanded due to political patronage Minister

Organized criminals and drug traffickers were utilized in the past for certain factions to consolidate their political power, the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala stated.

Minister Wijepala made these remarks while participating in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Mirigama Police Station.

Responding to an inquiry, Minister Ananda Wijepala assured that no factions will be allowed to intimidate or threaten individuals providing information regarding organized crimes.

Further expressing his views, the Minister stated: “There is a direction in which this developed. These underworld activities and drug trafficking flourished with political patronage. Examples are not required; it was politicians who nurtured this. The underworld was utilized to maintain governing power. Organized criminals were utilized. Drug money was used. It has now been revealed that, for drug and underworld activities, certain political parties were used to organize meetings.”



He emphasized that the situation must be understood in its historical context and noted that political connections have gradually been dismantled. The Public Security Minister stated that police are now working to bring the situation under control.

According to the Minister, drug traffickers and organized criminals often operate within the same networks, and many killings occur as a result of disputes within the drug trade. He stressed that the government does not condone such violence and is taking measures to prevent it.



“Incidents do occur. A large number of underworld groups are overseas. These incidents are occurring while work is underway to bring them back to the country based on Red Notices. Looking at statistics, such incidents have occurred every year. We are working to control this together with society,” he said.



Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala stated that a new bill for the control of organized crime has been prepared to be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers in the coming week.

The Minister mentioned that drafting of the said bill has already been completed.

He further noted that it is expected to be presented to the Cabinet within the next two weeks and subsequently submitted to Parliament and passed at the earliest.