Former Social Services Officer arrested on bribery charges

A former Social Services Officer attached to the Katana Divisional Secretariat has been arrested on bribery charges.

The suspect was taken into custody by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was arrested over allegations that he had fraudulently obtained Rs. 10,000 education assistance grants — provided on a one-time basis by the National Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities for each eligible child — in the names of two children, and misappropriated the funds instead of distributing them to the intended beneficiaries.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.