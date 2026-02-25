Petrol bomb attack on Gintota house; Police launch probe

A petrol bomb attack was carried out on a house in Gintota, Galle in the early hours of today (25), police said.

According to police, a group of unidentified individuals arrived at the residence on Ginganga Mawatha and hurled a petrol bomb onto the roof before throwing another device onto the front yard.

The first petrol bomb exploded on impact, damaging a section of the roof. The second device failed to detonate, minimizing further destruction. No injuries have been reported.

Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack.

Police sources indicated that one of the occupants of the targeted house had contested the previous local government election as a candidate on the National People’s Power (NPP) additional list.

Further inquiries are ongoing.