Petrol bomb attack on Gintota house; Police launch probe

Petrol bomb attack on Gintota house; Police launch probe

February 25, 2026   12:38 pm

A petrol bomb attack was carried out on a house in Gintota, Galle in the early hours of today (25), police said.

According to police, a group of unidentified individuals arrived at the residence on Ginganga Mawatha and hurled a petrol bomb onto the roof before throwing another device onto the front yard.

The first petrol bomb exploded on impact, damaging a section of the roof. The second device failed to detonate, minimizing further destruction. No injuries have been reported.

Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack.

Police sources indicated that one of the occupants of the targeted house had contested the previous local government election as a candidate on the National People’s Power (NPP) additional list.

Further inquiries are ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)