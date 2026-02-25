Energy efficiency is a national priority for development  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that enhancing energy efficiency is an essential factor in strengthening the country’s economy, and that it is not merely about limiting consumption but about making a distinctive contribution to the national development process.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the Sri Lanka National Energy Efficiency Awards Ceremony, organized jointly by the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and the Ministry of Power and Energy, held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday (24) under the theme “Energy Efficiency: Refueling the Economy,” and during the event, Jeewaka Thushara of the World Trade Center Colombo was recognized as the Outstanding Energy Manager. Gold Awards for Energy Efficiency were presented to the National Cleaner Production Centre, Forbes Marshall Lanka, World Trade Center Colombo, BiC and DENTA Manufacturing, and MAS Fabrics Thulhiriya.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that reducing energy waste would help save foreign exchange and contribute to stabilizing the national economy, the statement said.

“Public and private sector institutions that demonstrated high levels of energy efficiency over the past year deserve special recognition. Promoting effective energy management across all sectors, from large-scale industries to small and medium enterprises, is critically important,” she further noted.

The Prime Minister further noted that, as a country committed to international agreements such as the Paris Agreement, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating global warming, Sri Lanka places strong emphasis on adopting new technological approaches, expanding renewable energy sources, and ensuring long-term energy security.

Addressing the event, Minister of Power and Energy Engineer Kumara Jayakody stated that the government aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 70 percent by 2030. He explained that reforms are being implemented under a national policy framework to transform inefficient and pollution-prone institutional structures, and that the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board has reached its final phase.

The Minister added that those who benefited from irregular practices are unsettled by the government’s reform agenda, as such gains can no longer be sustained.

He further affirmed that transparent and proper procurement processes are being followed to ensure that the people of Sri Lanka fully benefit from improved energy efficiency.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister Engineer Arkam Ilyas, Secretary to the Ministry Professor Udayanga Hemapala, along with a number of distinguished guests.