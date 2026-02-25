Daisy Forrest released from money laundering case

The Colombo High Court today ordered the release of Daisy Forrest, the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa and a defendant in a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara submitted a specialized psychiatric report to the court.

The report, compiled by the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer, was requested by the court to determine whether the defendant possessed the requisite mental capacity to stand trial.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that, according to medical recommendations, the defendant is not in a fit mental state to participate in judicial proceedings.

After considering the medical evidence and the submissions presented, the High Court Judge ordered that Daisy Forrest be released from the indictments filed against her.

The Deputy Solicitor General further informed the court that the prosecution will proceed with the case against the first defendant, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, under an amended indictment.

During previous proceedings in that case, the counsel of Daisy Forrest had informed the court that their client was not in a suitable mental state to face trial.

Accordingly, the High Court ordered that a specialist medical report be obtained through the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer to determine whether the defendant is mentally fit to stand trial.

The Attorney General originally filed this case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest, alleging that they committed an offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act through the unlawful acquisition of assets valued at around Rs. 73 million.