CID launches probe into death threats against Public Security Minister and Deputy Minister
February 25, 2026 03:05 pm
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into alleged death threats made against Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala and Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala.
Speaking at a special media briefing held today (25) at the Police Media Division, Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler stated that the investigation was launched based on intelligence information received from the Avissawella Police Division.