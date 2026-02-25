Sri Lanka and Portugal move to strengthen cooperation in tourism sector

The Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Paulo Rangel, has met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office for bilateral discussions.

During the discussion, held on Tuesday (24 February), attention was drawn to exploring potential collaborations across multiple sectors of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Climate change and its impacts were also discussed extensively, with emphasis on shared vulnerabilities and the need for collective action, it said.

The Prime Minister highlighted opportunities for collaboration in education, particularly in research, innovation, and technology development.

The meeting was attended by João Ribeiro de Almeida, Ambassador of Portugal to Sri Lanka; Dr. Alexandra Bilreiro, Deputy Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal; and Dr. Filipe Ramalho Ortigão, Chief of Staff to the Minister.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary (Development); and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.