Dilith Jayaweera condemns politically motivated arrest of Suresh Sallay

The leader of the Sarvajana Balaya and Member of Parliament, Dilith Jayaweera, today (13) strongly condemned the arrest and 72-hour detention of former state intelligence chief Major General (Retd) Suresh Sallay, which he claims is “under the pretext” of questioning him in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

He stated that Major General Sallay is a distinguished and highly capable military officer who contributed significantly to ending three decades of brutal terrorism in Sri Lanka.

“To subject such an officer to what appears to be politically motivated action raises serious concerns about fairness, intent, and the misuse of state power,” Jayaweera said in a post on ‘X’.

The parliamentarian warned that if this move is driven by narrow political objectives rather than credible evidence, it will not only undermine justice but also gravely damage the morale of Sri Lanka’s armed forces.

He stressed that the men and women who risk their lives to protect this nation must not become targets of political expediency.

“Justice must be transparent, impartial, and free from manipulation. Anything less will leave a lasting stain on those responsible,” the Sarvajana Balaya leader added.