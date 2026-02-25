Dilith Jayaweera condemns politically motivated arrest of Suresh Sallay

Dilith Jayaweera condemns politically motivated arrest of Suresh Sallay

February 25, 2026   05:28 pm

The leader of the Sarvajana Balaya and Member of Parliament, Dilith Jayaweera, today (13) strongly condemned the arrest and 72-hour detention of former state intelligence chief Major General (Retd) Suresh Sallay, which he claims is “under the pretext” of questioning him in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

He stated that Major General Sallay is a distinguished and highly capable military officer who contributed significantly to ending three decades of brutal terrorism in Sri Lanka. 

“To subject such an officer to what appears to be politically motivated action raises serious concerns about fairness, intent, and the misuse of state power,” Jayaweera said in a post on ‘X’.

The parliamentarian warned that if this move is driven by narrow political objectives rather than credible evidence, it will not only undermine justice but also gravely damage the morale of Sri Lanka’s armed forces. 

He stressed that the men and women who risk their lives to protect this nation must not become targets of political expediency.

“Justice must be transparent, impartial, and free from manipulation. Anything less will leave a lasting stain on those responsible,” the Sarvajana Balaya leader added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Coal procurement followed proper procedure One shipment failed to meet standard -Cabinet Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24