Sri Lanka and Russia discuss cooperation in tourism, trade and technology

February 25, 2026   09:36 pm

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, has met the Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Discussions were held on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and on matters of mutual interest, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Attention was also drawn to cooperation in key sectors including tourism, trade and technology.

The Head of the Political Division of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, German Fedorov, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, were also present at the meeting.

-- PMD--

