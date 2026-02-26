Police launch special security plan as O/L exam concludes

Police launch special security plan as O/L exam concludes

February 26, 2026   06:25 am

Police have launched a special security plan to prevent possible unruly incidents among students following the conclusion of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination.

The examination, which began on February 17, is scheduled to conclude today (26).

Issuing a statement, the Police Headquarters said the move comes in response to incidents reported in previous years, where students who sat for the GCE O/L exam were involved in disorderly behaviour after the exams ended.

Police also urged parents to remain vigilant and closely monitor their children to help prevent such situations from arising.

