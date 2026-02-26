Colombo residential land prices rise by 12.4% in second half of 2025

Residential land prices in the Colombo District have risen by 12.4 per cent in the second half of 2025, from a year ago, followed by commercial land prices by 11.3 per cent, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Continuing the upward trend, the Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) compiled for the Colombo District increased by 10.6 per cent during the second half of 2025, compared to the same period of 2024.

The increase was visible across all sub indicators of LVI, namely, Residential, Commercial and Industrial LVIs, which recorded annual increases of 12.4 per cent, 11.3 per cent and 8.0 per cent, respectively, the Central Bank noted.

Meanwhile, LVI and its sub indicators recorded moderate increases on a semi-annual basis during the second half of 2025, compared to the values recorded in the first half of 2025.

The Commercial and Residential LVIs recorded higher increases compared to the first half of 2025, the Central Bank added.