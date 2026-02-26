CEB trade unions to stage six-hour token strike today

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) trade unions have decided to launch a token strike from noon to 6.00 p.m. today (26), citing the lack of response to their demands from relevant authorities.

The trade unions have conveyed this decision in a letter addressed to Minister of Power and Energy, Kumara Jayakody.

According to the letter, no positive response has been received so far regarding the eight demands put forward by the trade unions.

A discussion held on February 10 at the Ministry of Finance under the patronage of the Minister of Energy, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Finance and the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, ended without agreement, the trade unions stated in the letter.

Furthermore, a separate discussion held on February 16 between trade union representatives and the Chairman of the CEB also concluded without a resolution, it said.

In view of the continued delay in addressing what they described as reasonable and justified demands, the unions stated that there was no alternative but to resort to trade union action.

The letter further noted that the employees of the CEB and the trade unions representing them will not be responsible for any adverse consequences arising from the strike, and that full responsibility should be borne by the Minister in charge of the subject and the current government.