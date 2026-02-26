Sri Lankas official poverty line rises in January

February 26, 2026   08:03 am

Sri Lanka’s official poverty line has witnessed an increase in January, 2026 in comparison to figures from December 2025, a report by the Department of Census and Statistics revealed.

The report revealed that Sri Lanka’s overall poverty line has risen from Rs. 16,658 in December 2025 to Rs. 16,730 in January, 2026.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, Colombo reported the highest poverty line, ranking with Rs. 18,044 in January, increasing from Rs. 17,966 in December 205.

The Gampaha district, neighboring Colombo came in second with a poverty line of Rs. 17,951, followed by Nuwara Eliya with Rs. 17,593.

Other districts such as Monaragala, Kilinochchi and Hambantota have ranked lower with poverty lines of Rs. 15,997, Rs. 16,163 and Rs. 16,255 respectively.

The Official poverty line represents the minimum income required for an individual or household to cover essential living expenses such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

