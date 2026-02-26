Body of woman found in abandoned fishing boat in Ratmalana

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a young woman was discovered inside an abandoned fishing boat along the Ratmalana beach yesterday (25), police stated.

According to the Mount Lavinia Police, officers commenced investigations following a tip-off that the body of a female had been left abandoned in a fishing vessel.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Ratmalana.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the death is suspicious.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Mount Lavinia Police.