Customs officers continue trade union action over unresolved issues

The black armband protest launched by customs trade unions will continue today (26) as well, the Customs Trade Union Alliance said.

The Alliance noted that the decision to intensify trade union action will be decided based on the outcome of today’s scheduled discussion with the Deputy Minister of Finance regarding the demands.

The Vice President of the Customs Officers’ Association, Geethanjana Madapatha also confirmed that the trade union action of wearing black armbands while performing official duties, which began on February 24 remains in effect.