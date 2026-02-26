Dy Minister holds talks to expand foreign employment pathways for Sri Lankans in South Korea

Dy Minister holds talks to expand foreign employment pathways for Sri Lankans in South Korea

February 26, 2026   09:27 am

Bilateral discussions have been held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Eui-hae Cecilia Chung at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea in Seoul.

The exchange focused on deepening economic cooperation, expanding foreign employment pathways, enhancing development cooperation, and strengthening defence cooperation, alongside Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic recovery efforts, including progress on debt restructuring.

Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra, in a post on Facebook, conveyed appreciation for the Republic of Korea’s timely assistance extended to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah and requested continued support under the Government’s Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative.

He further emphasized on the “expanding cultural affinity between our societies, particularly the strong engagement of Sri Lankan youth with Korean culture, which contributes meaningfully to strengthened people-to-people linkages.”

As both countries prepare to mark the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the two ministers agreed to commemorate this milestone in a meaningful manner, including through high-level visits and strengthened institutional engagement.

The discussions reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the Sri Lanka–Republic of Korea partnership in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)

Contract killer arrested over plot to kill informant; More roadblocks to curb underworld activities (English)