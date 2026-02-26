Dy Minister holds talks to expand foreign employment pathways for Sri Lankans in South Korea

Bilateral discussions have been held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Eui-hae Cecilia Chung at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea in Seoul.

The exchange focused on deepening economic cooperation, expanding foreign employment pathways, enhancing development cooperation, and strengthening defence cooperation, alongside Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic recovery efforts, including progress on debt restructuring.

Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra, in a post on Facebook, conveyed appreciation for the Republic of Korea’s timely assistance extended to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah and requested continued support under the Government’s Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative.

He further emphasized on the “expanding cultural affinity between our societies, particularly the strong engagement of Sri Lankan youth with Korean culture, which contributes meaningfully to strengthened people-to-people linkages.”

As both countries prepare to mark the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the two ministers agreed to commemorate this milestone in a meaningful manner, including through high-level visits and strengthened institutional engagement.

The discussions reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the Sri Lanka–Republic of Korea partnership in the years ahead.