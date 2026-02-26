Australian tourist drowns off Weligama coast

An Australian national drowned while swimming off the coast of Pelena in Weligama yesterday (25), police stated.

The incident occurred when the tourist along with his wife was taking a swim. Authorities said he was later reported missing in the water, prompting an emergency response.

Following a tip-off, officers from the Weligama Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate that the elderly tourist drowned while sea bathing.

The deceased was a 76-year-old Australian national.

Further inquiries are being conducted by the Weligama Police.