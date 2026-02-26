Australian tourist drowns off Weligama coast
February 26, 2026 09:45 am
An Australian national drowned while swimming off the coast of Pelena in Weligama yesterday (25), police stated.
The incident occurred when the tourist along with his wife was taking a swim. Authorities said he was later reported missing in the water, prompting an emergency response.
Following a tip-off, officers from the Weligama Police launched an investigation into the incident.
Preliminary findings indicate that the elderly tourist drowned while sea bathing.
The deceased was a 76-year-old Australian national.
Further inquiries are being conducted by the Weligama Police.