Health authorities have raised concern over a growing incidence of colon and rectal cancers among individuals aged 30 to 50 in Sri Lanka, reflecting a similar global trend.

Experts note that these cancers were previously more common among people over the age of 50. However, recent data indicate a noticeable shift, with increasing numbers of younger adults now being diagnosed.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Consultant Community Physician Dr. Hasarali Fernando of the National Cancer Control Programme said the emerging pattern is a significant public health concern.

She emphasized the importance of early screening, timely diagnosis, and greater public awareness to curb the rising threat, urging individuals not to ignore early symptoms and to seek medical advice promptly.