Three teenage girls arrested over break-in at Kalutara stadium canteen

February 26, 2026   11:10 am

Three teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the canteen of the Vernon U Fernando Stadium in Kalutara and stealing confectioneries and chocolates worth nearly Rs. 40,000, police said.

According to the Kalutara South Police, the suspects are aged 13, 14, and 15.

Investigations led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Kalutara District Crimes Division, included reviewing CCTV footage in the area helped officers to identify the suspects, police said. Officers later recovered a stock of toffees, chocolates, lollipops and chewing gum that had been hidden at a children’s home.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girls had allegedly stolen a key to the children’s home and left the premises around 1.30 a.m. They are said to have smashed the front glass of the canteen using a pole, removed the confectionery items, placed them in polythene bags, and returned to the home where the goods were concealed.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

