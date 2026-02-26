Indian Navys sail training ship INS Tarangini to visit Trincomalee tomorrow

February 26, 2026   11:48 am

Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Tarangini is scheduled to arrive in Trincomalee from tomorrow to March 02 and Colombo from March 06 to March 09.

The visit aims to provide ocean sailing training and experience to Sri Lanka Navy trainee officers during harbour phase and sea phase, the High Commission of India in Colombo said.

The ship commanded by Commander Nitin Gajjar, is on return passage from Visakhapatnam after taking part in International Fleet Review 2026, it said.

The Indian Navy is one amongst the few navies in the world that operates Sail Training Ships in this modern era of engines and gas turbines.

INS Tarangini during port call at Trincomalee will embark 03 officers and 25 trainee officers from Sri Lanka Navy for Ocean sailing training and experience during passage to Colombo.

