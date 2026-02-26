Do not obstruct Easter Sunday attack investigations  Fr. Cyril Gamini

The Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Colombo, Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando has urged all parties not to interfere with ongoing investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Addressing a special media briefing in Colombo today (26), Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando stressed that any attempt to obstruct the investigations would amount to a grave injustice to the victims.

Referring to the coordinated bombings that struck churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019, killing nearly 300 people, Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando described the killing as a “barbaric attack” and a “massacre” that claimed the lives of worshippers attending Easter services, as well as individuals from different religions and ethnic communities.

The attacks, carried out on April 21, 2019, targeted several locations including St. Anthony’s Shrine, St. Sebastian’s Church and hotels in Colombo.

Fr. Gamini emphasized that uncovering the truth behind the attacks is essential to ensuring that the rule of law is properly upheld in the country. Failure to do so, he warned, would send a dangerous message that perpetrators of serious crimes can evade justice without consequence.

He further stated that politicizing the investigations is unnecessary, noting that the probe is being conducted independently by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Allowing investigators to carry out their duties without interference is vital, he said.

Any attempt to derail the investigations, he added, would be similar to committing another injustice against those who lost their lives or were injured in the bombings.

Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando called on the general public and all stakeholders to remain patient and allow the investigations to proceed independently, expressing confidence that meaningful results would emerge.

He also underscored the need to determine whether there had been any political hand behind the attacks, who may have been responsible, and the motives behind carrying them out, insisting that the full truth must be revealed.