Two including woman arrested over heroin racket in Panadura

Two individuals have been arrested for operating a heroin racket under the guise of a funeral parlor by the Panadura North Police.

The suspects, the shop owner and his mother, were apprehended yesterday (25) during a raid conducted on a tip-off, with 21 grams of heroin recovered.

The arrested male has been identified as 39-years-old, while his mother is 69-years-old, police said.

Further investigations into the suspects are underway under the Money Laundering Act.

The duo is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (26).