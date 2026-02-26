Adjournment debate in Parliament to mark International Womens Day

February 26, 2026   01:24 pm

Parliament is scheduled to hold next months’ sittings from March 3. Accordingly, Members of Parliament will meet from March 3 to 6, the Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera stated.

The decision regarding parliamentary business was taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, on March 3, following the time allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament, Questions for Oral Answers and Questions under Standing Order 27(2), the Order under the Foreign Exchange Act, published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2467/67, will be taken up for debate.

On March 4, the Second Reading debate on the Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill will be held.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of Business of Parliament and Questions for Oral Answers, on March 5, an adjournment debate will be held in view of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

Furthermore, on March 6, several Private Members’ Motions are scheduled to be taken up for debate in Parliament, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

