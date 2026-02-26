SC dismisses petitions against emergency declaration after Cyclone Ditwah
The Supreme Court has dismissed without taking up for consideration two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed against the State of Public Emergency proclaimed by the President following Cyclone Ditwah, claiming that they are in violation of Fundamental Rights.
The decision was delivered by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Ada Derana reporter said.