Hashish worth Rs. 30 million seized in Kirulapone

A suspect has been apprehended in the Kirulapone are while in possession of 05 kilograms of Hashish.

A scooter motorcycle was also taken into custody during the joint operation.

The raid was carried out by officers of the Gonahena Special Task Force (STF) camp, acting on information received recently by the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence Unit.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around Rs. 30 million.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, a suspect was arrested with 136 kilograms of Wallapatta, along with equipment allegedly used for the extraction of Wallapatta oil.

The joint raid was conducted within the Welipitiya Divisional Secretariat Division in the Matara District.

Further investigations into this incident are being conducted by the Weligama Police Station.