Hashish worth Rs. 30 million seized in Kirulapone

Hashish worth Rs. 30 million seized in Kirulapone

February 26, 2026   02:43 pm

A suspect has been apprehended in the Kirulapone are while in possession of 05 kilograms of Hashish.

A scooter motorcycle was also taken into custody during the joint operation. 

The raid was carried out by officers of the Gonahena Special Task Force (STF) camp, acting on information received recently by the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence Unit.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around Rs. 30 million. 

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, a suspect was arrested with 136 kilograms of Wallapatta, along with equipment allegedly used for the extraction of Wallapatta oil. 

The joint raid was conducted within the Welipitiya Divisional Secretariat Division in the Matara District.

Further investigations into this incident are being conducted by the Weligama Police Station.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)