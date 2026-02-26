2 arrested at BIA with undeclared goods including laptops, phones worth over Rs. 2 mln

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested by a team of Sri Lanka Customs officials at the airport this morning (26) for allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of undeclared goods including electronic items valued at approximately Rs. 2.06 million into the country.

The consignment, which included perfumes, mobile phones, laptops and cardamom, had reportedly been carried through the “Green Channel”, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspects have been identified as a 47-year-old woman from Kandana and a 47-year-old man from Narahenpita, Colombo.

They had arrived at BIA this morning on two separate SriLankan Airlines flights from Dubai and Bangalore, India, the statement said.

The Customs officials stated that the items found in their luggage had been brought into the country without the required import permits and without obtaining approval from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).