2 arrested at BIA with undeclared goods including laptops, phones worth over Rs. 2 mln

2 arrested at BIA with undeclared goods including laptops, phones worth over Rs. 2 mln

February 26, 2026   03:32 pm

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested by a team of Sri Lanka Customs officials at the airport this morning (26) for allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of undeclared goods including electronic items valued at approximately Rs. 2.06 million into the country. 

The consignment, which included perfumes, mobile phones, laptops and cardamom, had reportedly been carried through the “Green Channel”, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake. 

The suspects have been identified as a 47-year-old woman from Kandana and a 47-year-old man from Narahenpita, Colombo.

They had arrived at BIA this morning on two separate SriLankan Airlines flights from Dubai and Bangalore, India, the statement said.

The Customs officials stated that the items found in their luggage had been brought into the country without the required import permits and without obtaining approval from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Police uncover more details on Akuregoda double murder following arrest of second gunmen (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Politicians express views on arrest of former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Civil groups file complaint seeking corruption probe into coal procurement (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

Ex-Presidents, politicians and diplomats attend Siri Samanthabhadra Thero's birthday celebrations (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)

National Housing Operational Committee to be appointed to provide guidelines for housing program (English)