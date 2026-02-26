Hearing of case against ex-minister Chandrani Bandara moved to March

February 26, 2026   03:42 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister of Women and Child Affairs Chandrani Bandara over alleged corruption charges be taken up again on March 05, 2026.

The case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, President’s Counsel Nalin Ladduwahetty, appearing on behalf of the accused, raised preliminary objections regarding amendments made to the indictments filed against his client.

Accordingly, after considering the submissions, the judge ordered that the case be recalled on March 05, 2026.

According to the indictments, between January 14, 2019 and January 31, 2019, the former minister had allegedly committed the offence of “corruption” by appointing H.M. Chandrawansa as the Project Director of the Ministry of Dry Zone Development without following due procedure. She is also accused of exerting undue influence on the ministry secretary and other officials to appoint several of her associates to various positions in violation of legal protocols.

