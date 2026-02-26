Lanka IOC announces revised dealer commission effective Mar. 1

February 26, 2026   03:46 pm

Lanka IOC PLC has announced revised dealer commission for fuel, effective March 1, 2026. Issuing a statement, Lanka IOC said the revised rates for company-owned filling stations and franchisee-owned filling stations have been approved by the competent authority.  

Accordingly, company-owned filling stations will receive a commission of 2.75% of the retail selling price while the franchisee-owned filling stations will be given 3.00% commission of the retail selling price, Lanka IOC PLC stated.

The company noted that the dealer commission will remain fixed for six months from March 1 while it will be reviewed based on prevailing market conditions and company policy.

In the event of any upward revision in the retail selling prices within the six-month period, dealer commission will be revised appropriately, Lanka IOC added.

